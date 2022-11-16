Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 710,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,705. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,722.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.