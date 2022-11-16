Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.