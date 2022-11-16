Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 1,310 JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53.

