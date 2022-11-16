Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 740.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €115.00 ($118.56) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €120.00 ($123.71) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi Profile

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

