Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $109.31.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

