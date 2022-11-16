Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,056 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $52.45.

