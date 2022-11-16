Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,276 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

HBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

