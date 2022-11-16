Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 153 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares in the company, valued at $209,485,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,114,346 shares in the company, valued at $209,485,904.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $259,847.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,889 shares of company stock worth $40,151,033 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

