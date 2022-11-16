Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,677 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 573.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,262,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,997,000 after buying an additional 13,847,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,150,000 after buying an additional 1,449,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,932,000 after buying an additional 50,547 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.71.

