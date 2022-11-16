Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,727 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.39.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

