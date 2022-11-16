Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 192 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

BFAM opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

