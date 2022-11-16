Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,571 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of GH stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guardant Health Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

