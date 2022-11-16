Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,649 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $242,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 89,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 217,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.