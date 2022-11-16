Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 343 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mad River Investors boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 170,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 400.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,572 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 882,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 134,386 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.