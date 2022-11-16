Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 365 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

