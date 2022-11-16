Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 466 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

