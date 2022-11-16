Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 626 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,884 shares of company stock worth $655,953. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

