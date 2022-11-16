Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 689 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $865,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 91.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 34.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

NYSE:AAP opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.99. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

