Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 710 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $76.39.

