Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 744 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $436.27 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.