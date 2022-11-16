Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 766 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the software company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 19.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 8.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 18.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.43. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.