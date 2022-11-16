Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 832 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.08. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.