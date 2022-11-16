Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 908 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 29.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Price Performance

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

K stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

