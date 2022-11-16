Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 9,190 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 714 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

