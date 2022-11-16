Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 96 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.80.

Shares of FICO opened at $616.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $623.61.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

