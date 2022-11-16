Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grid Dynamics from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $992.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,127.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

