Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NUV opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.