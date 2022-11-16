Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYNN. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

WYNN stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

