Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,403 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.91 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

