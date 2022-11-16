Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Desjardins upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Stantec alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.50.

Stantec Stock Down 1.0 %

Stantec Announces Dividend

Shares of STN opened at C$66.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.77. The company has a market cap of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.45. Stantec has a one year low of C$53.12 and a one year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.