Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ramsay Health Care in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

About Ramsay Health Care

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.0745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.