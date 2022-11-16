Raymond James Cuts Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Price Target to C$1.50

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Meridian Mining UK Societas stock opened at C$1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.03. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$152.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
See Also
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.