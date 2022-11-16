Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 75,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.