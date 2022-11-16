Requisite Capital Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

