Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 175.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

