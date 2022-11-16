RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 51,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $6,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

