Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.14.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,548,000 after buying an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

