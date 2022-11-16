Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.14.
Roche Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
