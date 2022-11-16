Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROK opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

