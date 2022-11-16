Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 11.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 347.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 26.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.62.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $276.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

