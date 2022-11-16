Royal Bank of Canada Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to C$15.50

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPRQF. Scotiabank raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

