Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after buying an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,520,000 after buying an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $43,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

RCL stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

