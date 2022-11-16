Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,500.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

