Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

