Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE SBH opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.29. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

