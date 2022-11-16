Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 116 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.65) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.53) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 120 ($1.41) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).
LON VOD opened at GBX 96.01 ($1.13) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 94.61 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.50. The company has a market cap of £26.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1,598.17.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
