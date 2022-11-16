Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,760,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,256,000 after purchasing an additional 212,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.86.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

