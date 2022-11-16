SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,967 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDMT. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after buying an additional 229,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 125.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDMT opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $605.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDMT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

