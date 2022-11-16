Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAWLF. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Shawcor in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$13.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of SAWLF opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

