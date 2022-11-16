Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Shawcor to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Shawcor in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$13.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

