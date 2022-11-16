Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Shawcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$13.50 price target for the company.

Shawcor stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

